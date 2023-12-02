'Animal' worldwide box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses SRK's 'Pathaan', mints Rs 116 cr

'Animal' worldwide box office day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has caused a carnage on the box office like no other. The film has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan in terms of its opening day gross collections at the worldwide box office.

Animal has made a whopping Rs 116 crore at the global box office in terms of gross collections. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, on the other hand, made Rs 104.80 crore at the worldwide box office, as per Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

Animal has crossed $2.5 million at the North America box office as of Friday. With this, the film has become the eighth Ranbir Kapoor to cross $2 million at the US box office. It has also become the first-ever Hindi film to cross $1 million in North America premieres.

Meanwhile, the film scored the third highest opening for a Hindi film at the India box office. Animal's Hindi version made a total of Rs 54.75 crore on its opening day. Animal is only behind Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan in terms of domestic opening box office. With this, the film left behind the likes of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2's Hindi version and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-led commercial actioner War.

Top 5 highest Hindi opening movies of 2023 so far

Jawan- Rs 65.50 crore

Pathaan- Rs 55 crore

Animal- Rs 54.75 crore

KGF: Chapter 2- Rs 53.95 crore

War- Rs 51.60 crore

Commenting on the film's stupendous box office business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "Animal is sensational... * Non-holiday/non-festival release.* Non-franchise. * No superstar cameos. * 'Adults' certificate. * 3+ hours run time. * Clash with another film... Yet, Animal has a PHENOMENAL Day 1 across India... Friday Rs 54.75 crore Hindi version. NOTE: * Biggest opener for an 'Adults' certified film. * Biggest opener of Ranbir Kapoor."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the crime drama focuses on Ranvijay Singh, the son of a Delhi-based business magnate Balbir Singh. Ranvijay Singh embarks on a journey to seek revenge from his family's rivals after his father gets attacked in an assassination attempt. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Shakti Kapoor in prominent roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam alongwith Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

