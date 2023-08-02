2023 ODI World Cup: 'Scotland can play instead,' say desi netizens as Pakistan PM's panel to meet to decide on participation

Desi netizens were left fuming on Wednesday after a news report said Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif-appointed committee will meet tomorrow in a high profile meeting to decide the country's cricket team's participation in the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup.

A Cricbuzz report said the Bilawal Bhutto-headed committee, appointed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, will meet on Thursday to decide on going to India to play the prestigious quadrennial cricket tournament.

The report said that the PM-appointed panel is unlikely to take a tough stand and will instead seek permission for a security check in India before giving the green light for the Babar Azam's men to participate in the October 5-November 19 championship.

However, desi netizens said Pakistan is acting pricey and that India would rather host Scotland, who will be eligible for the tournament if Pakistan pulls out.

Ask them not to come https://t.co/bPMDegVscR — Absolute fake Daniel Alexander (@mrcool0283) August 2, 2023

what do they think of themselves?? what are they trying to prove? Pakistan are dying to be the part of the world cup but hey no we'll decide our participation and tell you about it soon. https://t.co/uNC6bnTW8t — Naman (@wicketwizard) August 2, 2023

Abe chahe jitni bhi nautanki karlo . Ana to padega khelne. U aren't bigger than BCCI https://t.co/y0dLIHNn2Y — Abhishek (@ydvabhishek31) August 2, 2023

Hahaha ..

Kya drama hai

Pakistan mai dum nahi hai india Ane se mna krne ki #Pakistan https://t.co/gvjBfoGan9 — Raghu pratap singh (@RaghupratapYad1) August 2, 2023

Some users of X (formerly Twitter) said Ahmedabad hotel owners will be an anxious lot considering the Gujarati city is hosting the high-octane India-Pakistan clash.

Beggars are not choosers . — User45 (@140off113) August 2, 2023

The marquee World Cup clash between India and Pakistan will be held in Ahmedabad on October 14, instead of originally scheduled date October 15 as PCB has agreed with ICC and BCCI on proposed change of dates of two of its matches, PTI reported on Wednesday morning.

Pakistan will also play Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad. which will facilitate a three-day gap before the India game.

The India versus Pakistan match had to be rescheduled due to issues with regards to deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad.

The ICC and BCCI had approached the PCB for the rescheduling of two of its group matches including the one against India in Ahmedabad.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), will soon release an updated schedule as apparently few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled.

Pakistan's current schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023: October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad October 12 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match).

The timeline for the ticket sales is also expected this week, with Paytm Insider expected to be awarded the licence to sell the tickets online.



