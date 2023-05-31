40 medical colleges lose recognition for non-compliance, 100 more under radar

In the last two months, around 40 medical colleges across the country have lost recognition allegedly for not following standards set by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Moreover, about 100 more medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Assam, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and West Bengal are also expected to face similar action, PTI reported quoting official sources.

The deficiencies were revealed during an inspection carried out by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board of the Commission.

The colleges were not found to be complying with the set norms and several lapses related to CCTV cameras, Aadhaar-linked biometric attendance procedures and faculty rolls were found during inspections carried out by the Commission.

This comes at a time when the government has been undertaking several steps to increase the number of medical seats in the country include a centrally-sponsored scheme for establishment of new medical colleges by upgrading district/referral hospitals, under which 94 new medical colleges are already functional out of 157 approved.

As per the government data, the number of medical colleges has increased significantly since 2014.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had told the Rajya Sabha that there is an increase of 69 per cent in the medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 654 as of now.

Further, there is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 99,763 as of now and an increase of 107 per cent in PG seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 64,559 as of now.

However, the derecognition of these colleges will bring down the number significantly and could trigger a crisis in the country.

Earlier, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also warned of action against medical colleges that do not stick to rules or maintain proper faculty. "We have to give quality education to students, we have to produce good doctors," he had said.

Also Read: 'What can we do': WFI chief responds to wrestlers' call to immerse medals in Ganga