Ahmedabad: PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah watch India Vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries who watched the India vs Australia World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

PM Modi arrived at the stadium amid a tense crowd of over a lakh people.

Among the celebs that flew to Ahmedabad for the match were actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and singer Asha Bhosle.

Several photos of celebrities enjoying the game have gone viral on the internet. Earlier, media cameras spotted Shah Rukh Khan arriving in Ahmedabad for the World Cup Finals. Khan was photographed sporting a white T-shirt under a blue shirt and denim jeans, as well as black sunglasses.

In the viral photos, King Khan can be seen seated next to Jay Shah and the great vocalist Asha Bhosle.

Travis Head of Australia became the World Cup final's seventh batter to score a century. The achievement was accomplished against Rohit Sharma's India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The start of Australia's 241-run chase against India in the World Cup 2023 final was hectic, with lost opportunities, massive wickets, and an adrenaline-pumping celebration from the Indian pacers.

KL Rahul struck 66 and Virat Kohli 54, but with the exception of Rohit Sharma, none of the Indian hitters were fluent on a tough pitch in the final. The atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Stadium was tremendous as the flood lights came on after India had scored 240 in their allotted 50 overs.

Meanwhile, India has won all ten of its matches in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 campaign, remaining undefeated. Australia, on the other side, has won eight straight games and proceeded to the final game after losing their first two.

