All entities operating in India must comply fully with laws: Jaishankar tells UK on BBC tax issue

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar told a UK leader firmly that all entities operating in India must comply fully with the relevant laws of the land. The leaders were talking on the tax issue with the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) India division and the consequent Income Tax department survey, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

On BBC tax issue, EAM Jaishankar firmly told UK leader that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 1, 2023

Jaishankar’s office had earlier tweeted, “Began the morning with a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly of the UK. Reviewed the progress in our relationship since our last discussion. Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Schme.” He added, “Also exchanged views on the global situation as well as the G20 agenda.”

Began the morning with a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly of the UK.



Reviewed the progress in our relationship since our last discussion. Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme. pic.twitter.com/R3aUvX1U4Z March 1, 2023

The BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai were surveyed by the Income Tax department in January as part of a tax investigation. The searches at the BBC offices came weeks after the Centre banned a two-part documentary series that raised questioned on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The survey came to an end after 59 hours after beginning on February 14. As part of the survey, the I-T department sought details on financial transactions, company structure and other details about the company. They also copied data from electronic gadgets to collect evidence in the case.

The BBC had then said that it will continue to cooperate with the authorities. It added, “We are supporting staff- some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight- and their welfare is our priority.”

(With agency inputs)

Also read: Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji reveals what he looks for in a candidate, and it's not only talent

Also read: ‘Top executives go to shops to observe shoppers’: Mamaearth’s Varun Alagh shares to create seamless customer experience