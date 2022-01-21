Amar Jawan Jyoti to merge with National War Memorial flame, not to be extinguished: Govt

Soon after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi condemned the government for shutting the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate, the government came out in order to firefight this misinformation. Government also clarified that the flame is not being extinguished but being merged with the flame at the National War Memorial.



“The flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti is not being extinguished. It is being merged with the flame at the National War Memorial. It was an odd thing to see that the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti paid homage to the martyrs of the 1971 and other wars but none of their names are present there,” government sources said.



They further added that names of all the martyrs are housed at the National War Memorial and that is a “true shraddhanjali to have the flame paying tribute to martyrs there.” They added, “It is ironic that people who did not make a National War Memorial for 7 decades are now making a hue and cry when a permanent and fitting tribute is being made to our martyrs.”



Gandhi had tweeted, “It is a matter of great sadness that the immortal flame that used to burn for our brave soldiers will be extinguished today. Some people cannot understand patriotism and sacrifice- never mind… We will once again light the Amar Jawan Jyoti for our soldiers!”

बहुत दुख की बात है कि हमारे वीर जवानों के लिए जो अमर ज्योति जलती थी, उसे आज बुझा दिया जाएगा।



कुछ लोग देशप्रेम व बलिदान नहीं समझ सकते- कोई बात नहीं…

हम अपने सैनिकों के लिए अमर जवान ज्योति एक बार फिर जलाएँगे! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the ceremony to merge the flames is slated to begin at 3:30 pm today and may be presided over by the Integrated Defence Staff chief Air Marshal BR Krishna. This decision was taken after it was found that the upkeep of two flames was becoming difficult.

