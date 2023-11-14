scorecardresearch
Business Today
Bengaluru: Bomb hoax at TCS campus allegedly by laid off woman employee

Employees working inside the office were rushed out of the premises when they learnt about the bomb threat, said a report

Outraged over being laid off, an employee made a hoax bomb threat to Tata Consultancy Services' Think Campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru, said local media on Tuesday.

Employees working inside the office were rushed out of the premises when they learnt about the bomb threat. As per sources, the bomb threat was received in the B block of the campus on Tuesday morning, reported ETV Bharat.

Reportedly, a Hubli-based female ex-employee committed the act out of anger against the company and that police are on the lookout for her. 

Following the bomb threat, police officials in the Parappana Agrahara area were informed and a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad were rushed to the location.

In May, a bomb threat made by an unidentified caller sent officials at TCS' Kondapur campus in Hyderabad into a panic, forcing them to quickly evacuate nearly 1,500 employees from the company premises.

After the police confirmed that the call was a hoax, a green signal was given to the management and the evacuated employees were then allowed to resume their work.

Published on: Nov 14, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
