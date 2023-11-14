'Bengaluru needs more long weekends,' say netizens as pic of city's empty road goes viral

A picture of Bengaluru road went viral on social media on Tuesday for the lack of traffic jam because of Diwali holidays.

"Empty roads....no traffic jams......overcast & cold weather.....less than a minute per km.... peaceful Bengaluru day," posted @Bnglrweatherman on X platform with a picture attached of surroundings near the otherwise-bustling Orion Mall in city's Rajaji Nagar.

Netizens couldn't contain their happiness at the majestic view and said the city could do with more long weekends to get some sanity.

Some said they travelled the length and breadth of the city in no time because of lack of traffic, something that is unheard in the city whose traffic jams become national news.

"Majestic to electronic City reached in 40mins," said an ecstatic X user.

A nostalgic X user said the current atmosphere in the city reminded them of the olden days, when it was called as "pensioner's paradise", before IT boom led to massive expansion of the city, which also came with infrastructural issues.

One netizen remarked that the joy will be short-lived as those who are away on holidays will return pretty soon to the city and its infamous traffic jams will be back.

One X user said IT employees should work from home at least for another month so that the locals can enjoy the city without bothering about the traffic.

Yes! Reminded me of my school days. First decade of 2000s.



Embraced the journey across the city at 11 am this morning. Shows, the city is indeed overburdened. — Arvind S (@Arvind_924) November 14, 2023

Bengaluru in Parallel Dimension #919 — HARSHITH M (@HARSHITH_Mahal) November 14, 2023

5 day office weeks incoming for everyone soon... — Madhav (@mgp_cok) November 14, 2023

People who have gone out, please stay there 😂😂 — TrueCitizen01 (@TCitizen01) November 14, 2023

Days after IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys asked their employees to return to office, their peer Wipro Ltd has also issued a similar directive to its staff.

Wipro has announced a mandatory hybrid work policy effective from November 15. Under this policy, employees will be required to work from the office for a minimum of three days each week. Wipro also warned employees of consequences from Januay 7, 2024 if they fail to stick to the hybrid work policy.

Infosys said recently that lower-level employees need to spend at least ten days a month at the office.

TCS, India's largest IT services firm, had mandated a return to the office for employees for a full five-day workweek.