Billionaire banker Uday Kotak's son Jay marries ex-Miss India Aditi Arya: Report

Aditi Arya, former Miss India and an MBA graduate from Yale, has married Jay Kotak, the son of Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak and co-head of Kotak811, said a report on Wednesday.

Moneycontrol reported that the wedding took place on Tuesday in Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre and other functions were held in Udaipur.

Ambani_update, an Instagram handle dedicated to updates from the family of RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, shared glimpses of Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita making an appearance at the wedding. Business Today couldn't independently verify the authenticity of these images. Nita Ambani, clad in a lavender-hued silk saree could be seen interacting with Uday Kotak, in one of the pictures shared by the fan page.

In May 2023, Jay Kotak gave a shout-out to his fiancée for having "completed her MBA from Yale University". He also shared two pictures of Arya in her graduation robe.

"Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you Aditi Arya," Kotak wrote on May 24.

Jay Kotak holds an MBA degree from Harvard Business School and a BA in History from Columbia University.

Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you @AryaAditi pic.twitter.com/xAdcRUFB0C — Jay Kotak (@jay_kotakone) May 24, 2023

Aditi Arya, on the other hand, graduated from Delhi University's Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. She had a stint as a research analyst with Ernst & Young. Arya was crowned Miss India World in 2015.

Arya appeared in a handful of Hindi, Kannada and Telugu movies, including Ranveer Singh- starrer '83' before moving to US to pursue MBA. She has also played the lead role in the 36-episode Hindi web series Tantra directed by Sidhant Sachdev and produced by Vikram Bhatt.

It was rumoured that Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya got engaged in August 2022 after a picture of the couple posing in front of Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower started doing rounds.

Last month, Kotak Mahindra Bank said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Ashok Vaswani as the bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) for a period of three years.

Vaswani, who has worked with Barclays in the recent past, will succeed Uday Kotak who quit as MD of the bank effective September 1.