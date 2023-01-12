Bombay HC agrees to hear Anushka Sharma's petition challenging action initiated by IT Dept against her

Bombay High Court on Thursday agreed to hear a petition filed by Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma challenging the proceedings against her initiated by the Sales Tax dept. The court has issued notice to the respondents on Sharma's plea and has kept the matter for hearing on February 6.

Last month, the HC slammed the Bollywood actor for not filing two petitions through her taxation consultant instead of herself.

Anushka filed the petitions through Shrikant Velekar, a taxation consultant and challenged the orders passed by the Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax, Mazgaon, raising dues for 2012-13 and 2013-14 assessment years under The Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act.

The HC said that it has never seen or heard of petitions being filed through tax consultants, and asked the actor's advocate why she could not file the tax petitions herself. The court asked Anushka Sharma’s advocate Deepak Bapat whether the Bombay High Court Original Side Rules provide for filing petitions through a tax consultant. Bapat said that these petitions will be withdrawn and filed again with Anushka Sharma signing them.

