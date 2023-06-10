'Brij Bhushan's hands were placed inappropriately...': International referee's big claim on WFI chief

International wrestling referee Jagbir Singh has claimed that he has been a witness to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's inappropriate behaviour towards female wrestlers several times in the past.

While speaking to India Today TV, Singh revealed that Brij Bhushan engaged in inappropriate behaviour with a female wrestler during the trials for the Asian Championship Wrestling trials on March 25, 2022 in Lucknow.

Giving more details, Singh highlighted that there was a photo session of the wrestlers along with the WFI chief, coaches and sporting staff. “During the photo session, a female wrestler was standing next to the WFI chief. However, soon after, the woman expressed discomfort about something and everyone’s attention turned to her. She freed herself, pushed away, mumbled and moved away,” Singh said.

He further stated that when everyone looked at what was happening, they saw that Brij Bhushan had placed his hands inappropriately on the female wrestler. The female wrestler then moved to another spot, he added.

Jagbir, who has been a coach-cum-international referee since 2007, also talked about another incident in 2013, where Brij Bhushan had behaved inappropriately with minor female wrestlers in Thailand during the Junior Asia Championship.

He said that the WFI president had told the underage girls that he would arrange Indian food for them for dinner at their hotel since they weren’t used to eating meat. Bhushan began showering the wrestlers with compliments and told them that he was there if they needed anything.

A few of Bhushan’s friends from Thailand were also present at the hotel and were intoxicated, revealed Singh, adding "they touched the young girls inappropriately".

Jagbir Singh said he was present when this happened and said it felt like a “nightmare”.

Meanwhile, wrestlers who have been protesting against Brij Bhushan met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and agreed to suspend their agitation till June 15 after he assured them that a charge sheet against Singh would be filed by then and WFI elections would be held by the end of the month.

The Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Singh following directions of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, on April 25, had ordered that the names of the complainant wrestlers, seeking registration of the FIRs against the WFI chief, be redacted from judicial records.

"The identity of the petitioners shall be redacted. Only the redacted petition shall be made available in the public domain...," it had ordered.

