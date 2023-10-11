CBI to conduct probe against NewsClick for alleged FCRA violations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday lodged an FIR into the alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations by online portal NewsClick. The probe agency also carried out raids at two locations today.

A team of agency officials searched the residence and office of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, who was recently arrested by the Delhi Police in a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, PTI reported citing officials.

It is alleged that the portal received foreign funds in violations of the FCRA regulations, they said.

The Delhi Police, in its probe against the portal, had alleged that funds were fraudulently infused by an active member of the propaganda department of the Communist Party of China, Neville Roy Singham. The allegations, however, have been denied by the portal.

On Tuesday, NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty, were sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court for 10 days.

Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on October 3. The office of NewsClick in New Delhi was also sealed.

The FIR stated that a large amount of funds to the online portal came from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country. It also alleged Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

About 88 locations in the national capital and seven in other states were raided on October 3 on the suspects named in the FIR and those that surfaced in the analysis of data.

Around 300 electronic gadgets were also seized from the offices of NewsClick and residences of the journalists who were examined.

(With PTI inputs)

