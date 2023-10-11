scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
In Focus
CBI to conduct probe against NewsClick for alleged FCRA violations

Feedback

CBI to conduct probe against NewsClick for alleged FCRA violations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out searches at two locations in New Delhi

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
SUMMARY
  • CBI on Wednesday lodged an FIR into the alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations by online portal NewsClick
  • The probe agency also carried out raids at two locations today
  • A team of agency officials searched the residence and office of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, who was recently arrested by the Delhi Police

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday lodged an FIR into the alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations by online portal NewsClick. The probe agency also carried out raids at two locations today.

A team of agency officials searched the residence and office of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, who was recently arrested by the Delhi Police in a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, PTI reported citing officials.

It is alleged that the portal received foreign funds in violations of the FCRA regulations, they said.

The Delhi Police, in its probe against the portal, had alleged that funds were fraudulently infused by an active member of the propaganda department of the Communist Party of China, Neville Roy Singham. The allegations, however, have been denied by the portal.

On Tuesday, NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty, were sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court for 10 days.

Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on October 3. The office of NewsClick in New Delhi was also sealed.

The FIR stated that a large amount of funds to the online portal came from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country. It also alleged Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

About 88 locations in the national capital and seven in other states were raided on October 3 on the suspects named in the FIR and those that surfaced in the analysis of data.

Around 300 electronic gadgets were also seized from the offices of NewsClick and residences of the journalists who were examined.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: NewsClick denies Delhi Police's 'China' charge, calls it 'bogus, untenable'

Published on: Oct 11, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement