Chennai: Girls forced to remove bra at NEET exam centre, row erupts

A controversial incident raised eyebrows of many after it was found out that a Chennai exam centre allegedly forced National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET aspirants to remove bras on Sunday.



A Chennai-based journalist, who was there at the exam centre tweeted about the incident. The journalist, who did not wish to be named, wrote that she saw a girl sitting uncomfortably in a corner, she went ahead and asked the girl if everything was okay with her.



To which, the girl narrated the entire incident. The student said that she was allegedly asked to remove bra while writing the exam. Hearing that, the journalist offered her a shawl so that she could cover herself. However, the girl refused saying that her brother was on the way to pick her up.



Netizens mercilessly trolled the journalist for the tweet, further forcing her to delete it later. However, she didn’t stop there and further wrote that several girls appearing for the test were not wearing bras.



“Those who ask me obscene questions should ask the exam board if wearing a bra is allowed or not,” she tweeted.



There are several similar incidents in the recent past that instigated a political storm over exam centres not allowing women to wear bras while giving exams. Last year in Kerala, reports stated that students were forced to remove their bras for 'security' reasons before being allowed to write the exam at the Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology.

On Sunday, around 1.5 lakh students appeared for the NEET exam in Tamil Nadu.



While speaking about the incident, state education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that CM Stalin has strongly condemned such acts.



Mahesh also condemned the manner in which every student is checked by removing their hairpin and dresses during NEET, which has happened for the last three years.



While criticising the act, BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said that if any such violation has happened, then the person responsible for it should be given harsh punishment. He, however, said that this has got nothing to do with the examination as students enroll themselves up for it and appear in exam centers.

