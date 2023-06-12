Cyclone Biparjoy: Landfall likely on June 15 near Gujarat's Jakhau; PM Modi directs officials to ensure maintenance of services

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near Jakhau in Gujarat on June 15. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Gujarat and a yellow alert for adjoining states.

The IMD has forecast that Cyclone Biparjoy will be a "severe cyclonic storm" with winds gusting up to 155 kilometers per hour. The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to Gujarat and adjoining states.

The Gujarat government has evacuated over 7,500 people from coastal areas as a precautionary measure. The government has also set up relief camps in affected areas.

"The cyclone is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port. It will hit Gujarat coast around noon on June 15. It will be preceded by winds with speeds of 135-145 kmph gusting to 150 kmph and extremely heavy rainfall," said IMD Ahmedabad centre director Manorama Mohanty. A warning has been issued for heavy rainfall for Saurashtra-Kutch and Gujarat regions during June 15-16 and fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea till June 16, she said.

More than 3,000 people were evacuated from 31 villages in Porbandar, while in Devbhumi Dwarka, more than 1,500 people were shifted to safer places.

"Some 3,000 people, especially fishermen and labourers working at a port, were shifted in Kandla. Residents of some slums near the sea have also been shifted in Mandvi. Around 23,000 people residing in villages within a radius of 10 km from the coast will be moved to (makeshift) shelter homes from Tuesday," Kutch collector Amit Arora said.

In a tweet, the IMD said, "Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast: Orange Message. ESCS BIPARJOY lay at 0830 IST today, about 320km SW of Porbandar, 360km SSW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 440 km South of Jakhau Port, 440 km SSW of Naliya. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of 15th June as VSCS."

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi conducted a review meeting to brief about the preparedness of Cyclone Biparjoy. He asked officials to ensure non-disruption of essential services with preparedness for immediate restoration in the event of damage.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P K Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran, Kamal Kishore, Member National Disaster Management Authority, India, Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, among others.

PM Modi also asked officials to ensure evacuation of those who are constantly living in vulnerable conditions.

