Cyclone Biparjoy updates: Red alert issued, 69 trains cancelled, rain warning for 8 states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Saurashtra, Dwarka, and Kutch coasts in Gujarat due to the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy. Cyclone is predicted to cause extensive damage, and multiple states have been warned of heavy rainfall.

The cyclonic storm is anticipated to move in a nearly north-northeast direction and cross over Saurashtra and Kutch, along with the adjacent coasts of Pakistan.

It is projected to make landfall between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan), specifically near Jakhau Port (Gujarat), on Thursday evening as an extremely severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds ranging from 125-135 km per hour and gusts up to 150 km per hour.

#WATCH | High tidal waves hit Gujarat as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensifies



(Visuals from Dwarka)

Cyclone Biporjoy is expected to cross near the coasts of Porbandar and Dwarka in Gujarat on Thursday. In preparation for the cyclone's impact on the Kutch coast, the government has successfully evacuated approximately 37,800 individuals residing near the sea in eight districts of the state.

"Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts: Orange Message. VSCS BIPARJOY at 2330 IST of 13th June over NE Arabian Sea near lat 21.7N & long 66.3E, about 300km WSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of 15th June as VSCS," IMD said in its latest tweet.

"Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today over NE Arabian Sea near lat 21.9N & long 66.3E, about 280km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 290km WSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of 15June as VSCS."

A total of 17 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on high alert in Gujarat.

Among these, four NDRF teams have been deployed in Kutch, three in Dwarka and Rajkot, two in Jamnagar, and one in Porbandar.

The Meteorological Department has warned that significant destruction is expected, including the complete destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to kutcha houses in districts such as Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh, and Rajkot.

The cyclonic storm also has the potential to uproot power and communication poles, disrupt railways, and cause damage to standing crops, plantations, and orchards.

Apart from Gujarat, IMD has also issued a alert of rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Daman Diu, Laskhadweep, Dadar and Nagarajun Haveli.

As per IMD, heavy rains and thunderstorms are also expected in Jodhpur and Udaipur district of Rajasthan on June 16 with wind speeds reaching upto 45 to 55 km per hour.

Sumit Thakur, CPRO of Western Railway, on Tuesday said that the authorities have cancelled 69 trains, short-terminated 32 trains while 26 trains will be short-originated as a precautionary measure in view of the safety of passengers and train operations with respect to the onset of Cyclone Biparjoy.

#WATCH | Junagadh, Gujarat: Residents of coastal areas being shifted to shelters as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensifies

According to a statement from the Gujarat government, a total of 37,794 individuals residing along the coastline have been evacuated thus far.

In order to assess the state's preparedness, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a visit to the emergency operations center of the state government on Tuesday night, as mentioned in the release.

"More than 400 shelter homes have been identified in the Dwarka district and people are being shifted to shelter homes.

PM took stock of the arrangements from concerned officials and ministers and directed them to be on alert mode and take all necessary steps," Union Minister Parshottam Rupala told ANI.

During a virtual meeting to evaluate the state's readiness for the cyclone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the Gujarat government to make provisions for relocating residents from vulnerable areas to safer zones.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of ensuring essential services, including electricity, telecommunication, healthcare, and access to clean drinking water.

"The state govt, under the guidance of PM and HM Amit Shah, has taken adequate measures to overcome this natural calamity (Biparjoy).

All arrangements for disaster management have been completed. With a zero-casualty approach, the state govt has ensured advanced rescue, relief and rehabilitation arrangements," CM Bhupendrabhai Patel said.