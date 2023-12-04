Cyclone Michaung forces US Consulate in Chennai to cancel all visa appointments; VFS Global shares advisory

The US Consulate in Chennai has cancelled all visa appointments scheduled for Monday, due to the impending landfall of Cyclone Michaung. The consulate has advised applicants to reschedule their appointments for a later date.

"All scheduled Consular Appointments for MONDAY, DECEMBER 4 are cancelled due to CYCLONE MICHAUNG and will be rescheduled. The U.S. Consulate General Chennai, American Center and EducationUSA office will remain closed to the public.," the US Consulate said in a statement.

🚨All scheduled Consular Appointments for MONDAY, DECEMBER 4 are cancelled due to CYCLONE MICHAUNG and will be rescheduled. The U.S. Consulate General Chennai, American Center and EducationUSA office will remain closed to the public.



ATTENTION U.S. citizens, please monitor our… pic.twitter.com/ljDE6vprhp — U.S. Consulate General Chennai (@USAndChennai) December 3, 2023

"Cyclone Michaung is expected to bring very heavy rainfall and strong winds to the northern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, beginning Sunday afternoon, December 3, and continuing through December 4. Consequently, the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai will be closed on Monday, December 4," the Consulate added.

Meanwhile, VFS Global also gave an update for visa applicants in Chennai.

Also WATCH: Rajasthan CM candidate? Meet ‘princess’ of Jaipur Diya Kumari, who once claimed Taj Mahal land belonged to her ancestors, her family descended from Lord Ram's son. Know her net worth, family and more

In an advisory issued on Sunday, VFS Global, the outsourcing partner for the US Consulate in Chennai, stated, "Our Visa Application Centres in Chennai will remain closed on 4 December 2023 (Monday) in view of a local weather advisory over Cyclone Michaung."

We have an important update for visa applicants in Chennai, India.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/UUhveckOCk. pic.twitter.com/115O5CMCcr — VFS Global (@VFSGlobal) December 3, 2023

Applicants with confirmed appointments for 4 December 2023 can submit their visa applications at VFS facilities from 5 to 8 December during business hours (8AM to 3PM) with printouts of the appointment letter for 4 December 2023.

The cyclonic storm 'Michaung' over the Bay of Bengal is active and likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday as some parts of Odisha experienced light to moderate rain, the IMD said.

Consequently, the IMD has sounded an alert in five southern Odisha districts - Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam. As per the IMD issued Yellow Warning, these areas are likely to receive 7 cm to 11 cm of incessant rainfall on Monday, with an increase expected on 5th December.

Cyclone 'Michaung', presently moving northwestwards at 10 kmph speed, centered itself around 110 kilometers east-northeast of Chennai as of 5.30 am on Monday.

Chennai airport operations were suspended from 9.40 a.m. to 11.40 a.m. on Monday, due to the severe weather conditions. As many as 70 flights arriving at and departing from the airport were cancelled, causing inconvenience for passengers.

Also Read: Cyclone Michaung: Chennai airport closed till 11 pm; Akasa, IndiGo, Vistara flights impacted