Cyclone Michaung update: IMD predicts heavy rains in Tamil Nadu till Dec 6

Cyclone Michaung latest: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy to very heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu till December 6 as Cyclone Michaung intensifies in the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Rayalaseema on December 2 and 3.

The Met Department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh from December 3-5.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely in isolated pockets over north coastal Tamil Nadu, south Odisha and south coastal Odisha on December 4. On December 5, isolated parts of south Odisha, south coastal Odisha, south Chhattisgarh and Telangana are also likely to report heavy rainfall.

Isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh as well as south Odisha and adjoining south coastal Odisha are also expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 6.

Pockets of Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry, and Karaikal may also report heavy rainfall on the same day. The Met Department has also issued a warning till December 5, advising the fishermen to not venture into select parts of the Bay of Bengal.

"Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh coast. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over southeast Bay of Bengal. Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph over Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the warning read.

Moreover, thunderstorms with lightning are also very likely to occur in parts of east Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe on December 2. Isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe are also expected to report similar weather conditions on December 3.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds speeding upto 30-40 kmph are very likely to prevail over Chhattisgarh from December 4-6. Thunderstorms with lightning are also expexted to take place in parts of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on December 4.

Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over pockets of Telangana on December 5 and across parts of Jharkhand on December 6.

Cyclone Michaung latest

A low-pressure system that was developing in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a 'depression' and is likely to intensify further into a 'cyclonic storm'. The low-pressure system is likely to reach the northern Tamil Nadu coast and southern Andhra Pradesh coast on December 4 evening and the cyclone is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5.

"The low-pressure area has now, after observation, intensified into a depression near the south-east and adjoining neighbourhood areas (of the Bay of Bengal). So in the next 24 hours, it will further intensify into a deep depression. Then in the next 24 hours, it will intensify into a cyclonic storm. While intensifying, it is moving in a north-west direction and will reach near the North Tamil Nadu Andhra coast," Vishakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre Managing Director Sunanda told ANI.

