Days after horrific triple train tragedy in Odisha, 101 bodies still unidentified; 200 being treated

About 101 bodies are still to be identified following the horrific triple train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore, that resulted in the loss of over 275 lives and left over 1,100 injured.

Divisional Railway Manager of the Eastern Central Railways Rinkesh Roy, in an interview, said that around 200 people are still being treated in various hospitals in Odisha.

"About 1,100 people were injured in the accident, out of which about 900 people were discharged after treatment. Around 200 people are being treated in various hospitals in the state. Out of 278 people who died in the accident, 101 bodies are yet to be identified," Roy told ANI.

The three-train accident involved the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train on three separate tracks at the Bahanga Bazar station in Balasore. The incident has been among the deadliest train tragedies in the country.

Vijay Amrit Kulange, Commissioner, of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation told ANI, "Of the total 193 bodies kept in Bhubaneswar, 80 bodies have been identified. 55 bodies have been handed over to the relatives. More than 200 calls have been received on BMC's helpline number 1929. The dead bodies are being identified and handed over to the relatives."

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier said that the deadly train accident in Balasore has nothing to do with the Kavach train protection system. Vaishnaw explained the incident took place due to change in electronic interlocking.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, nearly 51 hours after the accident, the first train on the section where the accident happened started its journey. The goods train was seen off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"First train movement started after 51 hours of derailment on down line at Bahanga Bazar near Balasore in Odisha. A coal loaded train is headed from Vizag to Rourkela through this route," Ministry of Railways tweeted on Sunday night.

