Delhi advocate shot dead by assailants, lawyers to stage protest on April 3

Delhi lawyers will 'totally abstain' from work in all district courts tomorrow. This comes as a response to the murder of an advocate who was shot dead by two unknown bike-borne assailants in the national capital’s Dwarka area on Saturday, reported NDTV.

The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) informed its members in a letter that the coordination committee of all district bar organisations in Delhi has agreed to refrain from even bail and stay proceedings. Photocopy machines at the courts will also be shut.

The incident took place at around 12 pm after Virender Kumar, a resident of Sector 12, Dwarka was inside an Ertiga car when the bike-borne assailants shot him dead.

The police reportedly confirmed that Narwal was killed due to personal enmity with Pradeep -- his grandfather who had killed Pradeep's uncle in 1987. Also, there were issues of land dispute among them which eventually led to his killing.

The heinous murder in broad daylight sparked fury among lawyers, who condemned the murder and considered it an attack on the whole Delhi legal community.

The North Delhi Lawyers Association (NDLA) said in a statement that there has been a constant rise in incidents of threats and violent acts. However, no security has been given to any of the lawyers or even to their families who are in a 'vulnerable situation'.

"NDLA have been raising voice for the Advocate Protection Act since long, and now it is need of time to bring and implement the Advocates Protection Act with immediate effect in Delhi also demand CP, Delhi police to take matter related to Advocate's security on priority (sic)," they said in a statement.

The Advocates (Protection) Bill, 2021, provides additional protection for advocates and their activities when performing professional tasks. Rajasthan is the only state that has introduced it in the state legislature.

Also Read: Former US President Donald Trump secures over $4 million in 24 hours after indictment