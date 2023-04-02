Former US President Donald Trump secures over $4 million in 24 hours after indictment

Former US President Donald Trump secured more than $4 million for his 2024 presidential run in just 24 hours after a New York grand jury on Thursday voted to indict him in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

As per the former President's campaign, more than 25 per cent of funding came from first-time donors to the Trump Campaign, cementing his position as the leading candidate in the Republican primary.

"This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponisation of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor,” it said in a statement on Friday.

"With an average contribution of only $34, President Trump’s 2024 campaign is funded by an unmatched coalition of hardworking patriots who are fed up with special interest donors like Soros spending billions of dollars to influence our elections," it said.

Within the first five hours of the "fake indictment," citizens from 50 states donated to Trump's campaign, the statement said.

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters in Zambia, "I am not going to comment on an ongoing criminal case as it relates to the former president."

Donald Trump is being probed for suspected hush-money payments made on his behalf to Stormy Daniels, a former adult film star who went public with allegations of an affair with Trump.

Trump, a real estate magnate at the time, first met Daniels at a golf event in July 2006. Daniels was 27 years old at the time, while Trump was 60.

Daniels wrote about her meeting with Trump in her book "Full Disclosure," which was published in 2018.

Trump, who was charged with an indictment, is the first former US president to be charged with a crime of this kind. The indictment comes on the back of the 2024 presidential race, where Trump is a leading contender.

