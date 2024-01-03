Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal approves proposal to set up industrial hub on 147 acres in Rani Khera

Delhi government is planning to develop an industrial hub on 147 acres of land in Rani Khera, and on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the same. In addition, the land for the industrial hub is being acquired from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

This industrial hub will be entirely eco-friendly, and service industries like IT, ITES, and research will be established there. There are expected to be several clusters where multilevel buildings will be constructed. The government will provide land at concessional rates for setting up industries, and upon its development, this place could provide direct and indirect employment to thousands of people.

After approval from CM Kejriwal, the file has now been sent to the Lieutenant Governor. The hum is being made with the aim of developing the industrial hub to promote business and transform Delhi into a manufacturing centre.

The responsibility for developing the new industrial hub in Rani Khera has been given to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) by the Delhi government.

Delhi government has said that all modern amenities will be made available in this industrial hub. While developing this hub, all fundamental aspects will be taken into account. People from and outside Delhi will be able to acquire land at concessional rates for setting up industries.

This hub’s development will be done in two phases. A smart integrated IT park will be developed here, comprising several building blocks that will be entirely pollution-free. Industries such as IT, ITES, media, biotechnology, research, and innovation hubs will be established here. CM Kejriwal has emphasised completing the development of the industrial hub within the set time frame, directing the concerned departments to take necessary measures.

Efforts to develop an industrial hub in Rani Khera have been ongoing for several years. This work had many obstacles, but after sorting out all these things, CM Kejriwal approved the proposal to acquire 147 acres of land from the DDA. Upon receiving approval from the LG, further action will be taken towards the construction of the hub.