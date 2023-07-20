Delhi Court grants bail to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

A Delhi Court on Thursday granted bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the Federation's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar Singh in the sexual harassment case registered on the basis of complaints of several wrestlers.

The Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to both on a personal bail bond of Rs 25,000 each, news agency ANI reported. "The Court imposed several conditions while granting bail to them and said the accused shall directly or indirectly not induce the complainants or witnesses and shall not leave the country without permission of the Court," the report further said.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal.

On June 15, the Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against the six-time MP under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier in the day, the Court had reserved its order on the bail applications of Singh and Tomar. The judge reserved the order after hearing arguments by the counsel for the accused, the prosecution as well as the complainants, as reported by PTI.

Several top Olympians across the country, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, among others, were demanding Singh's arrest on allegations of sexual harassment against seven wrestlers, including a minor.

The wrestlers called off their protest after over five months in June, after a chargesheet was filed against the WFI chief.

The complaints against the WFI chief mentioned his attempts at inappropriate touching, putting his hand over the chest of girls, moving his hand from the chest to the back and chasing them, among others.

