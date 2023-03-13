Delhi-Doha IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport amid medical emergency, passenger dies

An IndiGo plane made an emergency landing at Jinnah Terminal International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan on Monday due to a medical emergency onboard.

"Doha bound IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard," an airline official told news agency ANI.

As per reports, the IndiGo aircraft was en route from New Delhi to Doha when a medical emergency was reported on board. Thereafter, the IndiGo flight 6E-1736 was diverted to Karachi.

However, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1736, operating from Delhi to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team.

We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones. We're currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities," the airline said in an official statement.

The passenger has been identified as a citizen of Nigeria, as per reports.

