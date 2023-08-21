Delhi: Drunk man beats security guard in Dwarka over parking issue, gets booked by police

The Delhi Police on Sunday booked a 28-year-old resident in Dwarka for allegedly thrashing a security guard while he was drunk. The incident took place in Manglik Apartments of Dwarka’s Sector 6.

“Today, a PCR call was received at PS Dwarka South regarding a quarrel at Manglik Apartment, Sec 6, Dwarka. The guard Sadashiv Jha was allegedly beaten by a person Sahil over a parking issue. Medical examination of the alleged Sahil was also conducted and he was found to be under the influence of alcohol,” said Delhi Police.

“The statement of the guard has been taken and a case under section 323, 341, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered,” police added.

As per police officials, the man and the guard, Sadashiv Jha, had an argument about the parking space in the society after which the man thrashed Jha multiple times.

Jha sustained injury over his left eyebrow, as seen in a video taped after the incident. The video shows the security guard with two-three other residents of the society talking to the family of the man. The people can be heard arguing with the man as they accuse him of thrashing the guard for no reason.

Poor security guard beaten up brutally by drunk man in Manglik Apartment Sector 6 Dwarka



Instead of apologizing, he blames the guard instead & even threatens to beat up those making video



NO ACTION AGAINST THIS MAN YET



WHY @DelhiPolice @DCPDwarka @CPDelhi @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/tkhMEid6pq — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) August 20, 2023

In the video, it can be seen that first the family was scolding their son but later they were heard defending him against the fellow residents.

Similar incident took place in Noida earlier in May, when two men thrashed a security guard over a parking issue. The incident took place in a residential society of Sector 70, where the CCTV footage showed the two men entering the cabin of the guard while he was asleep and thrashing him.

Police revealed that the two belong to Delhi and had come there to drop off a female friend when they had an argument with the guard over parking. The two men left and then came back after some time to thrash the guard.