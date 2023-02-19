Delhi Metro to launch virtual shopping app 'Momentum 2.0': Check features, and more

The Delhi Metro is regarded as the national capital's lifeline, transporting thousands of passengers every day. It has improved connectivity throughout the Delhi-NCR region and made travel more convenient.



Now Delhi Metro plans to launch an app 'Momentum 2.0' soon that will allow customers to make payments and schedule services, including those for last-mile connection. It is considered as India's first virtual shopping app for the metro that will also contain features such as rapid recharge of Delhi Metro's smart cards and smart payment choices for other utility services.



The app will "enable the metro commuters to buy a range of products and book services while travelling in the metro and collect their orders at the destination stations," the DMRC said in a statement.

'Momentum 2.0' would give consumers rapid and direct access to custom-made services including last-mile connectivity, a wide range of e-commerce alternatives, and digital lockers for quick and safe delivery.



With the hiring of a prominent consulting firm to work on the project, Delhi Metro launched a visionary project in February 2022 that aims to connect its regular services with e-commerce through cutting-edge digital platforms.



In line with the government's goal of making "Digital India," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been extending digital services for commuters.



The DMRC unveiled a redesigned website and a mobile app with new capabilities in February of last year.



According to officials, the app would also allow users to have digital lockers at metro stations.



Commuters will be able to use this app to find bikes, e-rickshaws, cabs, and the schedules of feeder buses, DTC buses, and cluster bus routes from Delhi Metro stations.



"The app includes features for e-shopping options with a wide array of goods to choose from. This innovative 'brick & click' store experience will provide users with the convenience of shopping for groceries and other essential items at the metro stations," the transporter said in a statement.



Selected brands will present their products and services in the app utilising extended reality techniques, and travellers will be able to make purchases via a QR code, DMRC added.



According to officials, the immersive and dynamic content at these virtual storefronts that display the goods on offer at the station will bridge the gap between digital and real-life purchasing.



As per DMRC, it is in the midst of building digital lockers called 'Smart Boxes' at chosen stations, where goods acquired through e-shopping on this app may be safely placed and collected by the respective customers once they arrive at their destination station.



These smart boxes will provide secure, tech-enabled delivery, security, and product management. In collaboration with e-commerce players, these user-friendly lockers will work for the quickest delivery and retrieval cycles. Passengers can also utilise the smart boxes for a fee, according to the announcement.



Furthermore, the app would allow commuters to rapidly recharge their smart card from any location. The app includes an auto-top-up function for smart cards. The app will also allow for smart payments.



Regular payments such as insurance, energy, gas payments, or FASTag recharge can be made quickly by putting up automatic instructions.



The app will also provide complete information on metro station infrastructure such as the location and condition of gates, lifts, escalators, platforms, train scheduling, coach occupancy, and space availability.



Customers can obtain real-time information on train arrival times, platform locations, and exit gates, subject to operational feasibility.



This allows travellers to reserve bikes or cabs before exiting the subway and have the vehicle waiting for them when they arrive at their destination station. According to the DMRC, the app will also provide information on shops, outlets, kiosks, and ATMs located at the stations.



