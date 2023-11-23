Delhi pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor', ban on BS-3,4 petrol, diesel vehicles to continue

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' due to shallow fog on Thursday morning. The national capital's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 324, according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The air quality index was very poor in some parts of Delhi such as Anand Vihar (387), Ashok Vihar (386), IGI Terminal 3 (398), ITO (343), Narela (395), Najafgarh (371), JLN Stadium (382), Patparganj (398), New Moti Bagh (395), and Shadipur (331).

Other parts of Delhi such as Wazirpur (422), RK Puram (415), Alipur (414), Dwarka Sector 8 (412), Jahangirpuri (434), Punjabi Bagh (424), Okhla Phase-2 (406), and Vivek Vihar (412). Many parts of Noida-- Sector 125 (349), Sector 62 (356), Sector 1 (334), and Sector 116 (361)-- also reported very poor air quality.

Meanwhile, no relief is likely soon in Delhi as the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to teeter around 10 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius. Shallow fog is also expected to occur over the national capital on November 24 and 25.

While rain may occur on November 27, fog is again expected to take over on November 28, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Due to the toxic air quality, Delhi government continues to restrict the usage of BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel vehicles despite relaxing GRAP-4 measures.

If any BS-3 or BS-4 vehicles are found running in Delhi, a fine to the tune of Rs 20,000 can be collected. While the ban on BS-3 and BS-4 vehicles may be lifted in the future, no specific date has been indicated for the same yet.

"Though there has been a consistent improvement in air quality, people still need to be aware in order to maintain this improvement. The ban on the entry of trucks has been revoked," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Gopal Rai says, "The way wind speed is low, scientists believe that it can improve further. The government has taken the decision that until air quality improves, GRAP 3 will continue in Delhi...Other than the construction work of national importance,… pic.twitter.com/nq1Z6sNoIM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

The Delhi government has also banned all non-essential construction work in the national capital. Some restrictions on trucks, buses and construction activities have been lifted. Schools and colleges have also resumed classes from November 20 in the national capital.

On the stubble burning issue, the Supreme Court suggested the farmers who engage in this practice should be deprived the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy as part of the repercussions for their actions. The Supreme Court was hearing a plea on rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Also Read: Can pre-engineered building construction help reduce air pollution in Delhi?

Also Read: Delhi pollution: Air quality dips to 'severe' category, AQI crosses 400

Also Read: Stubble burning: SC pulls up Punjab and Delhi govt on air pollution, urges to find alternative to paddy cultivation