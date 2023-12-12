'Dreams of people no longer prisoners of past': PM Modi hails SC verdict on Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again hailed Supreme Court's verdict upholding the central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. He said that the top Court, through its decision, has "strengthened the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

PM Modi penned his thoughts on the verdict and shared it on micro blogging platform X (formerly Twitter). "In its verdict on December 11, the Supreme Court has strengthened the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat — it has reminded us that what defines us are the bonds of unity and a shared commitment to good governance."

Holding that Article 370, which was incorporated in the Indian Constitution in 1949 to grant special status to J&K, was a temporary provision, a Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the President of India was empowered to revoke the measure in the absence of the Constituent Assembly of the erstwhile state whose term expired in 1957.

The apex court also upheld the validity of the Centre's decision to carve out the union territory of Ladakh from the erstwhile state of J&K.

Reacting to the verdict, PM Modi said, "The Supreme Court rightly observed that the decision taken on 5th August 2019 was done with the purpose of enhancing constitutional integration and not disintegration. The Court has also recognised the fact that Article 370 was not permanent in nature."

The Prime Minister opined that rather than taking a "clear position on very basic things", the country allowed duality, leading to confusion.

"Unfortunately, due to centuries of colonisation, most notably economic and mental subjugation, we became a confused society of sorts. Rather than taking a clear position on very basic things, we allowed duality, leading to confusion. Sadly, Jammu and Kashmir became a big victim of such a mindset. At the time of independence, we had a choice of making a fresh start for national integration. Instead, we decided to continue with the confused society approach even if it meant ignoring the long-term national interests," he stated.

The PM also said that it was his firm belief that what had happened in Jammu and Kashmir was a great betrayal- to the nation and to the people living there. He stated that it was his strong desire to do whatever he could to remove the blot and the injustice done to the people.

The Supreme Court verdict yesterday on Articles 370 and 35 (A) has enhanced constitutional integration. It has also strengthened the bond of togetherness among the people of India. Penned a few thoughts on the issue.https://t.co/M8x68Y4KnO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2023

Claiming that the atmosphere has changed in the northernmost part of India since the government passed the historic decision to abrogate Article 370, the PM said, "At a political level, the last 4 years have been marked with a renewed faith in grassroots democracy. The women, tribals, SC, ST and marginalised sections of society were not getting their due. At the same time, the aspirations of Ladakh were totally ignored. 5th August 2019 changed all that."

"All Central laws now apply without fear or favour. Representation has also got more widespread- a three tier Panchayati Raj System is in place, BDC elections have been held, and refugee communities who were all but forgotten have begun to enjoy the fruits of development," he added.

"Today, every child born in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is born with a clean canvas, where he or she can paint a future full of vibrant aspirations. Today, the dreams of the people are no longer prisoners of the past but are possibilities of the future," the Prime Minister concluded.

Earlier, he called the Supreme Court's verdict as historic and said it is a "resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh".

Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate Global Partnership on AI Summit 2023 today; check timing, speakers, other details

Also Read: Reliance and Disney in advanced talks for mega merger in Indian media: Report