PM Modi to inaugurate Global Partnership on AI Summit 2023 today; check timing, speakers, other details

The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023 commences today. The summit will focus on advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and innovation. It will be hosted in Bharat Mandapam from December 12-14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit at 5 PM today. Over 28 member countries and the EU, all part of the GPAI, are participating in the summit. PM Modi will begin the summit with an inaugural speech.

In a post on LinkedIn, PM Modi extended an invitation to the summit and he emphasised that AI is a rapidly advancing technology with expanding applications. “This revolutionary technology is now in the hands of a new generation – young, brilliant minds who are swiftly enriching its vast potential,” he said.

He also highlighted India’s growth in the last decade, attributing it to the fast-paced penetration of mobiles, internet connectivity, and scalable models for digital inclusion. He informed that India is using AI to serve citizens in their language, make education easier and personalized, make healthcare more accessible, and make agriculture more informed.

The GPAI Summit 2023

The GPAI Summit 2023 will feature many interesting sessions, including the AI Expo, where 150 StartUps will showcase their strengths. PM Modi claimed that the summit is a testament to India’s commitment to harnessing technology, particularly AI, for the welfare of people, ensuring that nations of the Global South are not the last to reap its benefits.

The summit will see a host of eminent speakers. List of Speakers includes but is not limited to the following:

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, Govt. of India

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Cabinet Minister for Railways, Govt. of India

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics, Govt. of India

Yoichi Iida, Deputy Director-General, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Japan

Hiroshi Yoshida, Vice-Minister for Policy Coordination, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Japan

Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog

S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, Govt. of India

Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, Govt. of India

Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, National Skill Development Corporation

Neema Lugangira, Member of Parliament, Govt. of Tanzania

Dr. Mariagrazia Squicciarini, Chief of Executive Office, Social and Human Sciences, UNESCO

