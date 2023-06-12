'Fertiliser jihad': Assam CM kicks off a political storm with new term for crackdown on excess use of fertilisers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday used a new term, "fertiliser jihad", to promise a crackdown on the excessive use of fertilisers. He made the announcement at an event for the development and implementation of natural farming in Guwahati.

Sarma said that the use of excessive fertilisers can harm the body and that he would take action against those who are promoting its use. He further added that he would work to promote natural farming methods in Assam.

“We have conveyed our resolve to fight against “fertiliser jihad” during our election campaign. We should use fertiliser but excess of it can harm the body,” he said.

“In the last one year, during several meetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged organic farming in Assam. We have checked our reports that on our land and nature, we have a huge prospect and if we learn to use it, we will not need urea, phosphate, nitrogen, etc,” he added.

“Especially in Assam, when we started our government, at that time we said that different food products that use unauthorised fertilisers harmed the people of Assam. Several diseases of the heart and kidneys have increased,” he said.

The term "fertiliser jihad" has been used to describe the practice of using excessive fertilisers, which can lead to soil degradation and other environmental problems. Sarma's announcement has been welcomed by some environmental groups, who have long been critical of the use of chemical fertilisers.

However, others have criticised Sarma's use of the term "fertiliser jihad", saying that it is a dangerous and divisive term. They argue that it is important to have a constructive dialogue about the use of fertilisers, rather than resorting to inflammatory language.

Reacting to his newly coined phrase, Assam Pradesh Congress chief, Bhupen Bora, said, “Whenever a problem arises before the Assam chief minister, it’s his old way to get away from the problem. He uses the technique of communalising politics. Everyone in Assam knows that a big conflict is going on inside the Assam BJP. Many BJP leaders and RSS leaders are speaking against the chief minister for his dictatorship politics.”

“It is the responsibility of the government to take note of whether fertilisers are being used excessively. It is the duty of the government to check and control. The government cannot bring a good scheme for the betterment of the people of Assam. He cannot keep up to his promises so he is trying to communalize and polarize the political scenario,” Bora added.

Aam Aadmi Party leader, Manoj Dhanowar also reacted to the usage of Jihad and said, “The amount of fertilisers used in farming should be reduced and be made more organic. There is no issue with this. But the word ‘Jihad’ has no meaning here.”

“He is trying to target a community and that is clear. I have never seen the government take any steps to control fertilisers. If the government wants to control, they should do it for the entire state and not target any particular community,” he added.

The most common fertilisers used in Assam are urea, single super phosphate, and muriate of potash.

With inputs from Saraswat Kashyap

Also Read: Trouble for Rapido, Uber! Supreme Court stays Delhi HC order allowing bike taxis to ply