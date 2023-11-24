RBI updates 'alert list' of unauthorised forex trading platforms with Forex4you, Just Markets, 17 others

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that it has added 19 websites to the Alert List of unauthorized forex trading platforms.

These entities are neither authorized to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor authorized to operate electronic trading platforms (ETPs) for forex transactions.

The 19 entities are:

1. Admiral Market https://admiralmarkets.com

2. BlackBull https://blackbull.com

3. Easy Markets https://www.easymarkets.com

4. Enclave FX https://enclavefx.com

5. Finowiz Fintech Limited https://finowiz.com

6. FX SmartBull https://www.fxsmartbull.com

7. Fx Tray Market https://www.fxtray.com

8. Forex4you https://www.forex4you.com

9. GoDo FX https://www.godofx.com

10. Growing Capital Services Ltd. https://www.growingcapital.uk

11. HF Markets https://www.hfm.com

12. HYCM Capital Markets https://hycm.com

13. JGCFX https://jgcfx.com

14. Just Markets https://justmarkets.com

15. PU Prime https://in.puprime.com

16. Real Gold Capital Ltd. https://www.realgoldcapitals.com

17. TNFX https://tnfx.co

18. Ya Markets https://www.yamarkets.com

19. Gate Trade Mobile Application

The RBI has warned the public not to conduct forex transactions or remit/deposit money for such unauthorised operations.

The alert list contains the names of entities/platforms/websites that appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through ads of such unauthorised entities or claiming to provide training/advisement services.

The authorisation status of any person/ETP can be determined using the RBI's website's list of authorised persons and authorised ETPs.

Meanwhile, India's foreign exchange reserves surged by $5.077 billion to $595.397 billion, as per Reserve Bank of India data updated Friday.

Earlier, forex reserves fell by $462 million, bringing the total to $590.32 billion for the week ending November 10.

The reserves fell as the central bank used its funds to protect the rupee from pressures caused mostly by global developments over the previous year. When measured in dollars, foreign currency assets indicate the impact of the appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies held in foreign exchange reserves, such as the euro, pound, and yen.

Also Read: BharatPe files fresh case against co-founder Ashneer Grover: Report