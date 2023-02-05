Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away

Pakistan's former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday after prolonged illness, Pakistan's Geo News reported.

Musharraf, 79, was undergoing treatment for an ailment at a hospital in Dubai.

He was reportedly suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

Earlier in June 2022, Musharraf's family rubbished multiple media reports which stated that the former general had passed away. They took to social media to inform that he is “going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible”.

“He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalised for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the family said.

Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi. He ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008.

He was declared a fugitive in the assassination case of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and the Red Mosque cleric killing case.

Musharraf was diagnosed with the life-threatening disease Amyloidosis in 2018 in the UAE.

The former military ruler left for Dubai in March 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since.

