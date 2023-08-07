scorecardresearch
G20 Leaders’ Summit: Movement may be restricted in Delhi from September 8-11

G20 Leaders’ Summit: Movement may be restricted in Delhi from September 8-11

Schools may go online, offices likely to work from home, only essential activities to be encouraged

SUMMARY
  • G20 Leaders' Summit to be held on weekend of September 9 and 10
  • Delegations to arrive in capital on September 8, depart on September 11
  • Delhi government likely to issue advisory soon

Schools and offices in Delhi may remain closed or go online for the four days around the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi next month. According to sources, schools and colleges may be advised to move to online mode and offices could be asked to be on work from home between September 8 and 11.

“An advisory for only essential travel and activities is likely to be issued for the four-day period. By the afternoon of September 11, normal activities in the city may start to resume,” said a source familiar with the development.

The delegations would also travel within the city from their hotels to the International Exhibition cum Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, which would also lead to traffic restrictions as part of the security protocol.  This too would restrict movement of normal traffic and could lead to long jams, the source noted.

The issue is being discussed and the Delhi government is likely to issue an advisory advising people to stay at home.

While the G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, which is a weekend, heads of states and diplomats are expected to arrive in the capital on September 8. Most of them would leave the country on September 11, following the conclusion of the Summit.

US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are amongst the heads of G20 member nations who would be attending the G20 Summit.

Additionally, representatives of international organisations such as the United Nations and International Monetary Fund will also attend the meeting. India has also invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE as guest countries, as well as International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Asian Development Bank as guest international organisations.
 

Published on: Aug 07, 2023, 4:36 PM IST
