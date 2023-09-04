G20 Summit: Will Delhi be under lockdown from Sept 9-10? Here's what we know

On Sunday, the Delhi Police announced that Delhi will not be under lockdown during the G20 Summit scheduled from September 9 to September 10. The need for this clarification arrived after a lot of confusion regarding a potential lockdown in the national capital due to security reasons during the summit emerged.

Sharing a meme of the famous South Indian movie - Don No.1 - on X (formerly known as Twitter), Delhi Police informed the general public that there will not be any lockdown in Delhi amid the G20 Summit.

The meme reads, “Boys and girls, relax! G20 Summit ke time par Delhi main lockdown nahi hai.” And the Delhi Police cation for the post reads, “Dear Delhiites, Don't panic at all! There is no lockdown. Just keep yourself updated with traffic information available on @dtpftraffic's Virtual Help Desk: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/dtpg20info/ or download @Mappls from http://mappls.com/getApp. #G20Summit.”

In addition, the Delhi Traffic Police has also set up a specialised helpdesk that will provide reliable real-time updates on traffic situations in the national capital throughout the summit. They have also advised the public to use the metro service during the G20 Summit.

On Friday, the Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory that areas outside the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) jurisdiction, except for National Highway 48, will not be affected. Essential services will remain operational, including medical shops, milk booths, grocery stores, and vegetable/fruit shops.

There will be no restrictions on the operation of vehicles used in housekeeping, waste management, hotels and similar services. Residents of New Delhi, along with authorised vehicles, will be permitted to enter the confined zone after having their identity documents verified.

Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter the New Delhi district during the summit from 5 am on September 9 to 11:59 pm on September 10. Only locals and visitors with confirmed hotel reservations in the area will be permitted to use commercial vehicles within the zone.

Delhi Police also escorted carcades from various locations in the national capital to the New Delhi district earlier on Saturday as part of full-dress rehearsals for the upcoming G20 Summit. The rehearsals occurred between 8.30 am to 12 pm, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. During the rehearsals, commuters were advised to use metro services for transportation as traffic was likely to be affected due to the practice session.

