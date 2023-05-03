'Gautam Adani lost Rs 10 lakh cr because I cursed him for eyeing Vizag Steel Plant,' claims AP politician

KA Paul, Andhra Pradesh politician and founder of Praja Shanti Party, also an evangelist, made a massive claim on Tuesday when he said he was the reason Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani lost Rs 10 lakh crore earlier this year.

“I was agitated when I heard that Vizag Steel Plant, the pride of Telugu people was getting sold to a Gujarati, Gautam Adani. I was perplexed by it. I then put a shaapam (curse) on him,” Paul said.

“What happened due to my shaapam? Adani, who was worth Rs 17 lakh crore in January, was left with Rs 7 lakh crore in February,” Paul claimed. This comment went viral on social media and Telugu netizens quipped that Paul is known to make outrageous claims once in a while.

Last month, the Andhra Pradesh High Court, while admitting the plea filed by KA Paul on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation, has stated that it will hear it after summer vacation.

The High Court, however, rejected his request for an emergency hearing of his plea. The court further assured him of hearing it online in case he leaves for US.

In his plea, KA Paul sought the court directive to stall the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation move by the Centre.

Pointing out that over 44,000 families would be affected if the steel plant was privatised, Paul said he was ready to raise funds to save it.

Adani Group's seven listed stocks have lost roughly $114 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research's report on January 24 accused the conglomerate of unlawful use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation and flagged concerns over high debt. Adani has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, a small Ahmedabad-based chartered accountancy firm, whose appointment was questioned by a US short seller in its scathing report against the conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani, has resigned due to ''pre-occupation'', Adani Total Gas Ltd said.

Hindenburg stated that the independent auditor for the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, and its city gas retailer Adani Total Gas Ltd is a ''tiny firm'' called Shah Dhandharia.

Paul's comments came a day ahead of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laying the foundation stone for Rs 21,844 crore Vizag Tech Park, a subsidiary of Adani Group company, which will house 300 mega watt (MW) data centres.

Coming up on a 190-acre parcel of land, the IT park will house 200 MW integrated data centre at Madhurwada and another 100 MW one at Kapuluppada at an outlay of Rs 14,634 crore and Rs 7,210 crore respectively.

“The establishment of the 300 MW data centres by Adani Group would facilitate the laying of a submarine cable from Singapore and help change the future dynamics of broadband services,” said Reddy in a release on Wednesday.

According to the CM, the tech park would provide direct employment to 39,815 people in a phased manner over seven years and indirect employment to 10,610 more.