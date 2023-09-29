Gujarat Police registers FIR against Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over threat to World Cup match

The Ahmedabad police have registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) over his threat to disrupt a World Cup match to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on October 5. The FIR was registered in Ahmedabad under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The action from police comes after threatening pre-recorded messages were published on various social media handles and an attempt was made to spoil the atmosphere. "FIR registered against Pannu under 121(A),153(A)(B), 505 IPC,UAPA and IT Act 66 F," ANI quoted Ajit Rajian,Cyber Crime DCP, Ahmedabad as saying.

Gujarat | FIR registered against founder of banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and designated terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu after he issued threat ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match



Pannun, the General Counsel of the Sikhs for Justice, released a pre-recorded audio that has stirred a fresh controversy. In the clip, Pannun can be heard saying, "Pro Khalistan Sikhs from Canada are in Delhi to avenge the assassination of Shaheed Najjar. On Shaheed Nijjar’s assassination, we are going to use a ballot against your bullet. We are going to use the vote against your violence. The target will be October 5, ICC World Cup Ahmedabad. This will be the start of the World Terror Cup."

"It will not be the start of the World Cup Cricket but this will be the beginning of the world terror cup," the message read.

The complaint filed by sub-inspector H N Prajapati of the cyber crime branch said that it has come to their notice that many people received a pre-recorded threat voice message from the phone number +447418343648. Pannun's threat-making call has gone viral on social media.

The threat message from Pannun comes amid a diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada over the alleged assassination of designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on June 18.

The SFI leader also threatened Indian diplomats in Canada, particularly Sanjay Verma, India's High Commissioner to Canada. The Khalistani terror organisation 'recommended' India to close its embassy in Ottawa and recall the envoy stationed there.

“India and the Modi regime have insulted Prime Minister Trudeau. Modi regime, it is advisable that you shut down your embassy in Ottawa and bring back your ambassador Verma. This advice is from the Canadians and this advice is from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the SFJ general council. We are going to hold Modi and Ambassador Verma accountable for disrespecting Prime Minister Trudeau. It’s very wise to bring back Verma and shut down the Ottawa embassy," he added.

On September 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confiscated considerable assets in Chandigarh and Amritsar linked to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in Punjab under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A property confiscation notice pasted outside Pannun's residence at sector 15 in Chandigarh reads, “1/4th share of house no. #2033 Sector 15-C, Chandigarh, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a 'proclaimed offender' in NIA case RC- 19/2020/NIA/DLI, stands confiscated to the state under section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by orders of the NIA special court, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab, Dated 14/09/2023. This is for information of general public.”

The confiscated properties, including lands and buildings, are reportedly valued at millions of rupees. This action was part of the ongoing investigation into Pannun and SFJ's alleged anti-national activities, including attempts to instigate discontent among the Sikh community, advocating for separatism, and planning violent acts against the country.

Canada-based Pannun was designated as a wanted terrorist in 2020. In Punjab, he is facing more than 20 criminal charges. He has regularly threatened Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

The Special NIA Court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pannun on February 3, 2021, and he was declared a "Proclaimed Offender" (PO) on November 29 last year.

