Haryana govt plans to recruit 10,000 skilled workers for jobs in Israel

Amidst concerns over rising unemployment rates in Haryana, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government has stepped up to act as a recruitment facilitator. The state government is set to recruit 10,000 skilled workers from Haryana to address the substantial shortage of labour in Israel's construction sector due to the ongoing war with Hamas. The recruitment drive will be overseen by the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam (HKRN). This strategic initiative is geared towards easing the manpower crunch faced by Israel due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam (HKRN) has outlined specific criteria for individuals interested in the recruitment drive. Applicants must meet a minimum age requirement of 25 years, with the maximum age limit set at 54 years. A prerequisite for eligibility is a minimum of three years of relevant work experience, coupled with at least a Class 10 educational background. The positions offer a competitive salary, with an advertised monthly pay of 6100 NIS in Israeli currency, approximately Rs 1.34 lakh, considering the exchange rate of 1 NIS to Rs 22. These details were first reported by the Times of India.

Applicants aspiring to join the recruitment drive are required to possess expertise in various construction-related skills. Proficiency in industrialised building formwork, wood formwork, ceramic tiling for both floors and walls, plastering work, and iron bending is essential. Furthermore, candidates must demonstrate a solid understanding of reading and interpreting construction plans, adding an additional layer of qualification to those seeking to participate in the initiative.

The timing of this initiative coincides with reports of a severe labour shortage in Israel. The revocation of work permits for roughly 90,000 Palestinians has created critical gaps in various sectors, including agriculture and construction. This opens up a potential window of opportunity for skilled workers from Haryana to fill these critical roles.

The move by the Haryana government to serve as a recruitment agent is consistent with the recent statement from Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. He refuted claims suggesting discussions between the Centre and Israel about replacing Palestinian labourers with Indian workers.

The district-wise distribution of applications reveals Jind as the leading district with 52,089 applications, followed by Kaithal (47,593), Hisar (46,453), Karnal (42,446), and Yamunanagar (34,642). In contrast, Panchkula recorded 7,565 registrations, Faridabad 4,696, and Gurugram 4,548.

In addition to facilitating recruitment for Israel, the Haryana government has expanded its efforts to address unemployment issues on multiple fronts. Recently, advertisements have been posted for 50 bouncer positions in Dubai and 120 staff nurse positions.

