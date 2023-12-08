'KCR would require left hip replacement': Former Telangana minister KTR gives update on ex-CM's health

Former Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said his father and former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will need left hip replacement after he was hospitalised following a fall.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi supremo was admitted to a private super-specialty hospital in Friday following a fall.

Rao, who quit as chief minister on December 3 following his party’s defeat in the recent assembly elections, has been staying at his farmhouse at Erravelli near here and been meeting party leaders and common people. On Thursday night, he fell down in his bathroom, said KTR.

"Sri KCR Garu needs to undergo a Hip Replacement Surgery today after he had a fall in his bathroom. Thanks to all those who have been sending messages for his speedy recovery," said KTR.

Rao’s daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha said he had suffered “minor injury” and that he would be fine soon.

“BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love,” Kavitha said on ‘X’ platform.

Hyderabad's Yashoda Hospitals on Friday issued an update on KCR's health saying that he was found to have left hip fracture (intracapsular neck of femur fracture). "He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be 6-8 weeks. He is being constantly monitored by a multi-disciplinary team. His general condition is stable," said the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and wished KCR a speedy recovery.

"Distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health," the Prime Minister wrote.

In the recently concluded assembly elections in Telangana, KCR-led BRS hoped for a hat-trick, but was squarely beaten by the Congress.

The Congress won 64 seats in the 119-member House while the BRS bagged 39 seats.

On Thursday, Congress leader A Revanth Reddy took oath as the state's Chief Minister. The ceremony was attended by top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge.