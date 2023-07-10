Heavy rains in India: Schools closed in these states; WFH advised for corporate employees

Schools have been closed and a work from home policy on Monday has been imposed in many cities due to incessant rains and water logging. Keeping in mind the safety of the students and staff members, schools have been closed in Delhi and parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, schools will remain closed in the national capital due to heavy rains. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: “Keeping in view the torrential rains in Delhi for the last 2 days and the warnings of the Meteorological Department, tomorrow all schools in Delhi are being closed for a day”.

दिल्ली में पिछले 2 दिनों से हो रही मूसलाधार बरसात और मौसम विभाग की चेतावनियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए कल दिल्ली के सभी स्कूलों को एक दिन के लिए बंद किया जा रहा है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 9, 2023

Before Kejriwal’s tweet, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Sunday instructed Education Department to conduct inspections of government schools to ensure safety of students. Following Delhi government’s decision to shut schools for a day, Noida authorities also ordered a closure of schools in the district on Monday.

Manish Kumar Verma, District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar district, tweeted in Hindi that all schools affiliated with different boards will remain shut for classes 1-12 on July 10.

Heavy rains also paralysed life in Gurugram as private and government schools including play schools were shut on Monday. The district administration also advised corporate sector employees to work from home since heavy rains blocked important roads, parks, underpasses and markets.

The district administration advisory read: “In consideration of the aforementioned facts, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home tomorrow i.e. on July 10, 2023 so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair/restoration of civic amenities can be carried out smoothly by government agencies”.

Ghaziabad district administration instructed all private and government schools to remain closed from July 10 to July 16. The Ghaziabad district magistrate had previously declared a holiday for schools in the district from July 12 to July 15 in view of the Kanwad Yatra.

All government and private schools from classes 1 to 12 will also remain closed in Nainital from July 10 to July 13. Schools across Dehradun and Haldwani will remain closed as well on July 10. The development comes after the Met department issued a red alert for Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts in Uttarakhand on July 11 and July 12.

Due to heavy rains and consequent landslides in several parts of Himachal Pradesh including Manali and Kullu, the state government has ordered closure of all schools, colleges and other educational institutions till July 11. Meanwhile, the weather office on Monday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kullu. It also predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places and light to moderate rainfall at a few places.

In Punjab, Mohali and Patiala, administration have closed schools for students from classes 1 to 12 to ensure the safety of students and staff in view of heavy water logging.

Also Read: Flood warning issued in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to chair meeting today; Govt urges residents to move to safer areas

Also read: Himachal Pradesh monsoon update: Bridges swept away in Mandi due to rains; IMD issues red alert

Also Read: Adani Group says raised $9 bn in four years from marquee investors, including $3.25 bn in 2023

Also Watch: Kaka Industries IPO opens,Cyient DLM share listing, Oppo Reno 10 series launch among Top News on July 10; NCLT to hear Sony-Zee merger case, Dalai Lama Leh visit, Nifty today, gold price outlook, and more

Also Read: Gurugram issues work from home advisory for private, corporate offices amid heavy rains