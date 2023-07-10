Himachal Pradesh monsoon update: Bridges swept away in Mandi due to rains; IMD issues red alert  

The Panchvaktra Bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi collapsed on Sunday due to heavy rains. The reason behind the bridge’s collapse is said to be the rise in water levels of the river due to heavy rains, according to Ashwani Kumar, Additional District Magistrate, Mandi. Bridges connecting Aut village to Banjar and of Pandoh village were also swept away by the overflowing Beas River in Mandi district, news agency ANI reported.

A bridge in the Koon area connecting Mandi city and Joginder Nagar also suffered the same fate. The 126-megawatt Lalji hydropower project was also closed after floodwater entered the powerhouse.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Latest visuals from Mandi around Victoria Bridge, Panchvakhtra Temple and another bridge that has been damaged following incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/8gKOfbvfKT — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023 #WATCH | A bridge connecting Aut-Banjar washed away as Beas river flows ferociously in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh



(Video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/q9S8WSu96Z — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023 VIDEO | Cloudburst triggers landslide in Chewa village of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. pic.twitter.com/3vp5iFKFYU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 10, 2023

After the collapse of bridges, former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed concern as these bridges were of historical significance for the state. Thakur added they were the “identity of Himachal”. He also appealed to the Central government to provide possible assistance to those affected due to adverse weather conditions.

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh reported landslides and flash floods due to rising water levels in the Beas River, which led to the loss of several lives. Due to heavy downpour, the state has witnessed around 14 major landslides and 13 flash floods. As many as 765 roads including the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway were closed due to torrential rains across the state, as per the Himachal Pradesh emergency operation centre.

Train services were also suspended on the Shimla-Kalka route on Sunday due to continuous heavy rainfall and inclement weather conditions. Shimla Railway Station Station Superintendent Joginder Singh said landslides due to heavy rains have damaged railway tracks at multiple locations between Shimla and Kalka, leading to suspension of train services.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for seven districts of Himachal Pradesh and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours. According to the weather office, moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms at most places and very heavy rainfall is likely to prevail at most places in Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Una, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kullu.

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely to prevail at a few places in other districts of the state, as per the Met department. Amid red alert and landslides, all schools and colleges would remain closed across the state on July 10 and July 11.

Also Read: Heavy rains in India: Schools closed in these states; WFH advised for corporate employees

Also Read: Flood warning issued in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to chair meeting today; Govt urges residents to move to safer areas

Also Read: AI doctors? Google already testing AI chatbots similar to Bard, ChatGPT in hospitals