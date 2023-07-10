Flood warning issued in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to chair meeting today; Govt urges residents to move to safer areas

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called a meeting to discuss the heavy rain situation in the national capital a day after Haryana released over one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar. During this meeting, the authorities concerned will discuss the situation in the national capital in the wake of continuous heavy downpour.

Rise in the levels of Yamuna River will also be discussed in the meeting. The meeting will be attended by Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi as well as MCD officials and flood control department officials, ANI reported.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls a meeting at the Secretariat this afternoon, in the wake of the situation in the city due to incessant heavy rainfall. Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and concerned officers will attend the meeting. The rise in the level of river Yamuna will also… pic.twitter.com/eFWGK7F0Eq — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

The Central water commission has issued an alert in Delhi as the water level of Yamuna river is expected to cross the danger mark of 205.3 metres on Tuesday. The Shahadra district police on July 9 urged locals to evacuate the Yamuna floodplains and move to safer locations.

Quick response teams have also been deployed to caution individuals residing near river embankments. The Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms including a central control room to monitor flood-prone areas and Yamuna river’s water level.

The heavy rainfall also led to massive waterlogging in several parts of the national capital, leading to traffic jams. Traffic snarls due to waterlogging were also reported at Delhi’s ITO whereas a large section of road caved in at Rohini Sector-24 due to heavy rains. The 1.2 km-long Pragati Maidan tunnel was also closed on Sunday night after it got flooded.

Parts of Delhi that are severely affected due to water logging include Mayur Vihar Phase-3, Lajpat Nagar-1, Najafgarh, Okhla Marg, Model Town and Som Bazar.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi for Monday. As per the weather office, Delhi recorded 153 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period till 8:30 am on Sunday. This was the highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982.

