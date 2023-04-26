IAF C-17 aircraft to leave today for Jeddah to bring back Indians evacuated from Sudan: Report

Indian Air Force's C-17 transport aircraft is likely to leave for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday evening to bring back Indians evacuated from Sudan from there, said a report.

The aircraft is planned to leave in the evening from Hindon air base and return with Indians from Jeddah on Thursday morning to Mumbai, with passengers, reported ANI quoting government sources.

INS Teg is stationed at Port Sudan to bring back Indians from there to Jeddah. INS Sumedha has already disembarked 278 Indians from there to Jeddah. INS Tarkash is in the vicinity to take part in the operations there, the report added.

The third batch of another 135 stranded Indians, aboard the second IAF C-130J aircraft, left strife-torn Sudan on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, received the second batch of the 148 evacuated Indians as the first IAF C-130J reached Jeddah airport on Wednesday.

India launched "Operation Kaveri" to bring back stranded Indians from the war-torn country.

Earlier, naval vessel INS Sumedha reached Jeddah port with 278 evacuated passengers. "#OperationKaveri in full swing. The second IAF C-130J flight departs Port Sudan for Jeddah, carrying another 135 passengers. This is the third batch of evacuees under #OperationKaveri," MEA tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted that 121 passengers left by the IAF C-130J aircraft. However, the MoS MEA later tweeted saying 148 Indians were evacuated in the second batch.

"First IAF C-130J aircraft under #OperationKaveri from Port Sudan carrying 148 Indians landed in Jeddah," tweeted MoS MEA V Muraleedharan. On Tuesday, the Union minister of state for External Affairs inspected the transit facility at the International Indian School, Jeddah where Indians evacuated from Sudan will be received & put up briefly before arriving in India.

In a recent development, warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on Monday after the US and Saudi Arabia mediated the truce while countries are engaged in evacuating their citizens from the country.