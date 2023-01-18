IIT Delhi PhD student killed in Delhi hit-and-run, another injured

An IIT Delhi research student died in a Delhi hit-and-run incident on Tuesday night, said Delhi Police on Wednesday. A 30-year-old research student was killed and another injured when a car hit them near IIT Delhi.

Khan died while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital. Shukla, who sustained a fractured leg, is admitted in Max hospital, Saket.

The car was found abandoned in a damaged condition some distance away from the scene of the accident.

"Both, deceased Ashraf Nawaz Khan and injured Ankur Shukla, are PhD students at IIT. Car has been found abandoned at a distance from accident site and driver has been identified," the cops said.