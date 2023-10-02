'Incidents like ORR traffic congestion will be a regular sight': Netizens on 'ban' on carpool services in Bengaluru

Despite Karnataka government's clarification on 'ban' on carpool services in Bengaluru, netizens alleged the state government is yet to learn from incidents like massive traffic snarls seen in the city last week. The crackdown on carpooling has infuriated commuters who rely on this mode of transportation to save money, time, and gasoline.

In response to numerous grievances lodged by the cabs and auto associations, transport officials have moved to prohibit the use of unregistered vehicles as cabs and it can attract a fine of up to Rs 10,000.

The decision comes at a time when the city's supposedly weak infrastructure was 'exposed' last week when the traffic snarls at the Outer Ring Road led to people stuck on road for up to five hours to travel 15 kms.

Currently, apps such as BlaBlaCar, Quickride, Rideshare, Commute Easy, and Carpool Adda have been running carpool services for commuters in the "tech hub of India" who are willing to share a cab for a fraction of the money that they would have paid if they had booked an entire cab for themselves.

Amid outrage on social media, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy clarified that the state government hasn't banned carpooling in Bengaluru but said requisite permissions are to be taken.

"We have not banned (carpooling), this is a false news. First, let them take permission. They have not taken permission, where is the question of banning?," he said about 'ban' on carpooling in the tech hub of India.

VIDEO | "We have not banned (carpooling), this is a false news. First, let them take permission. They have not taken permission, where is the question of banning?" says Karnataka Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy on 'ban' on carpooling in #Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/h3Ui9WAOn2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2023

"Everybody including car, taxi, lorry, buses should follow rules and regulations regarding transport. For carpooling, they are running it in 'whiteboard' vehicles, let them take permission and run it," said Reddy.

#WATCH | Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy says, "Everybody including car, taxi, lorry, buses should follow rules and regulations regarding transport...For carpooling, they are running it in 'whiteboard' vehicles, let them take permission and run it..." pic.twitter.com/CggbvsNcGh — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023

However, netizens alleged that Karnataka government is "pandering to the votebank", alluding to the votes that they get from auto and cab drivers rather than from "floating population" like techies.

Bangalore auto/taxi unions are like a Mafia. Pampered for so long that they think controlling transport business is an entitlement. By banning carpooling, government has shown it cares nothing about traffic - but everything about pandering to the votebank. — Vishal Bhargava (@VishalBhargava5) October 1, 2023

Carpooling is Illegal@DKShivakumar it seems transport department has mistaken our ask. Our ask was to promote public transportation, share vehicle and reduce vehicle on the road.



But they have banned Car pooling.



Thought last week traffic jam has thought a lesson to… pic.twitter.com/YRaVnrLNNO — Ashok Mruthyunjaya (@Ashokmruthyu) October 1, 2023

News that #carpooling is illegal shocks the IT capital !!

Maybe a few rules and policy changes would do than banning it whole together..

Can this be called #rulebased approach where private vehicles aren't allowed to carpool?@Namma_Bengaluru @citaghelpline @east_bengaluru October 2, 2023

Be prepared for more traffic congestion in Bengaluru.

With the ban on #Carpooling in the city the days like ORR traffic congestion will be a regular sight. pic.twitter.com/eLeZyL0CgD — Shamik (@Writer_Foodie) October 2, 2023

Last week we have witnessed almost deadlock traffic on ORR, and as now Carpooling is banned, in future weeks the number of cars(either white or yellow) would be 3-4x, Hello Bangalore, let's be ready for 8-10 hours of commute home... — Asim Anurag (@asimsahu28) October 2, 2023

"Is anyone protesting the carpool fine? I'd like to be a part of one. This is plain harassment. Some arcane transport laws is being weaponised by taxi mafia. This is just going to result in 4x vehicles on the roads and make traffic worse in Bengaluru!" said an X user.

Is anyone protesting the carpool fine? I'd like to be a part of one. @peakbengaluru @QuickRidein This is plain harassment. Some arcane transport laws is being weaponised by taxi mafia. This is just going to result in 4x vehicles on the roads and make traffic worse in Bengaluru! October 1, 2023

Tejasvi Surya, a BJP leader and Bengaluru South MP, slammed the Karnataka government for not "prioritising quality of life over outdated rules".

Carpooling can get private vehicles off the road & bring ease during peak hour commute.



Vehicular population has increased by 6,000% since 1990, making Bengaluru, a city with highest vehicle density that commutes at 15kmph.



A ban on car-pooling only encourages congestion, the… pic.twitter.com/R2e3ja76zS — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 1, 2023

"Carpooling can get private vehicles off the road & bring ease during peak hour commute. Vehicular population has increased by 6,000% since 1990, making Bengaluru, a city with highest vehicle density that commutes at 15kmph. A ban on car-pooling only encourages congestion, the last thing people of Bengaluru would want to experience.

Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 are outdated & insufficient to meet the needs of present day. Karnataka Govt should prioritize 'Quality of Life' over outdated rules & encourage innovation among ridesharing apps to decongest the city," posted Surya.



