'India has new targets for future': PM Modi on ISRO's future plans after Chandrayaan-3 success

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft safely touched down on the surface of the Moon on Wednesday after its 41-day odyssey. Congratulating the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its unusual achievement and addressing the citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India is the first country in the world to reach the lunar south pole."

PM Modi, who is currently attending the BRICS Summit, added that India won’t stop at the Moon and aims to go beyond that.

"Every Indian is celebrating today. Every home is celebrating. I am also connected to the people of my country at this proud moment. It is the dawn of a new era," PM Modi said.

The Vikram lander touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04 IST after successfully descending on the moon surface.

Vikram lander's altitude started decreasing after the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) was initiated by ISRO. The power descent phase, which was divided in four parts, was done without any ground intervention.

Pointing to India becoming the first country to land on the south pole of the lunar surface, Modi said the feat would change all narratives and stories about the moon. India has set new, ambitious targets for future, said PM Modi on missions to explore the Sun, and other planets.

"ISRO will soon launch Aditya L1 to study the Sun, and another mission to study the planet Venus. India has again proved that the sky is not the limit. Science and technology are basic components of the country's development," he said.

Hailing the ISRO scientists and Indians from Johannesburg, the prime minister said: "With the hard work of our scientists, we have reached there. I heartily congratulate ISRO, and its scientists for this unprecedented feat."

He added: “Humne dharti par sankalp kiya aur chand pe usse sakaar kiya...India is now on the Moon.”

“I may be in South Africa but my heart has always been with Chandrayaan mission”, he said.

As celebrations erupted across India upon the successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan 3, ISRO in a tweet said: "India, I reached my destination and you too!’: Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon!. Congratulations, India!”

ISRO chief S Somanath, while addressing a press conference, said that India will soon be launching Aditya L1. "Aditya L1 is set to be launched next month. I can not tell you the type of excitement that is in India today for this mission. I want to thank everyone in the nation. The mission is dedicated to you," said Isro chief.

He said, "Isro is planning many missions. Immediate is Aditya L1 to study the sun. It will be integrated with a rocket today or tomorrow. Everything is going as per plan."

He said that it would take 120 days to reach its destination 15 lakh km away from Earth.

Furthermore, he said, "The next mission will be Gaganyaan abort mission demonstration. It could be at the end of September or first week of October."

The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

The Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separated from the Propulsion Module on August 17.

