India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Super 4 match due to back spasm, says BCCI

India is set to lock horns with Sri Lanka today at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Amid this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday said that Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Sri Lanka due to back spasm. He is yet to fully recover from the back spasm, the board added.

The board’s medical team has advised him to take rest and therefore, he has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka.

The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor Iyer's condition and will make a decision on his availability for the upcoming matches in due course.

UPDATE - Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm. He has been adviced rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka.#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/q6yyRbVchj — BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2023

Iyer had a successful back surgery in April and missed the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) and the World Test Championship final. He made a comeback to the Indian team for the Asia Cup and played in the first two matches, scoring 14 against Pakistan and 28 against Nepal.

He felt the back spasm during the warm-up before the India-Pakistan Super Four match on Sunday. He was replaced by KL Rahul in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Indian players have been immersed in non-stop cricket since Sunday. India’s high-voltage match against Pakistan started at 3pm IST on Sunday and finally concluded at 10.55pm on Monday due to persistent rain interruptions.

With the World Cup later this year being the real priority for the team, India might consider resting some of their key players, such as Bumrah, Kohli, and Rahul.

These players have had heavy workloads in recent weeks, and they could use a break. Bumrah has been bowling a lot of overs in the last few months. Kohli has been batting at the top of the order and has been scoring runs consistently. Rahul has been batting in the middle order and has also been in good form.

India crushed Pakistan by 228 runs in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Monday.

Virat Kohli (122) and K L Rahul (111) struck unbeaten centuries to steer India to a commanding 356 for two, the team's joint highest total against Pakistan in ODIs.

Part time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed leaked 52 runs in 5.4 overs and was the second most expensive bowler for Pakistan after Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/79 in 10 overs).

In response, Pakistan were all out for 128 in 32 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the stand out bowler for India as he ended with a five wicket haul.

