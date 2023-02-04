Indian army makes new changes in Agniveer recruitment process: Details here

The Indian Army has revised the selection process for "Agniveers.” Prospective candidates will first be required to take an admission exam. The physical and medical examinations will take place later. The new recruitment process will be announced in the second week of February.



Previously, the Army would undertake a physical and medical examination first. Only after passing the first two exams were candidates permitted to take the written exam.

The new process for recruiting Agniveers will begin soon.



"For Agniveer recruitment process, earlier, candidates had to undergo physical fitness test, followed by medical tests, and appearing for the CEE was the last step. But, now, common online CEE is the first step. This will also help is easing screening process and the logistics involved," PTI quoted sources as saying.



For the first time in 2022, the Indian Army recruited recruits under the Agniveer programme. Agniveer recruitment followed the same procedure as regular soldier recruitment.



A large number of candidates are said to congregate at army recruitment rallies, which occasionally causes law and order issues. Additionally, it consumes a lot of resources.



The written exam in the first step will screen out candidates. Those who pass the written exam will be authorised to take the physical and medical exams.



"The changed methodology will ensure increased focus on cognitive aspect during selection. It will have wider outreach across the country and also reduce the large crowds seen during recruitment rallies to make them more manageable and easier to conduct," PTI quoted sources as saying.



The recruiting exam will be conducted online, and students will be assigned to the appropriate test locations for the written test. The examination will last 60 minutes. Following the exam, a merit list will be made public, after which the candidates will be contacted for a physical and medical exam. Physical testing is part of the second round of the examination, while the medical is part of the third and final round.



The army recruited 40,000 Agniveers last year, and they are currently undergoing training. Around 10,000 Agniveers will be given permanent commission after four years. 40,000 Agniveers will be recruited again this year.

