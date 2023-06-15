IndiGo flight experiences tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad; all passengers safe

scorecardresearch
IndiGo said a detailed investigation has been ordered into the matter

An IndiGo flight experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The flight was flying from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad. It has landed safely and has been declared grounded. All the passengers on the flight were safe. IndiGo has ordered a detailed investigation into the matter. 

"IndiGo flight 6E6595, operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities," said IndiGo in a statement.

Recently, another flight from Kolkata to Delhi experienced a similar tail strike while landing in the national capital.

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing.

Published on: Jun 15, 2023, 7:51 PM IST
