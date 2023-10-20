Mahua Moitra, a 'jilted ex' & Henry, the Rottweiler: What's going on?

Social media users had a field day on Friday as it emerged that a three-year-old Rottweiler could be one of the reasons for triggering the cash-for-query allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

Jai Anant Dehadrai, a Supreme Court lawyer, described by Moitra as a "jilted ex" has alleged that the TMC MP 'stole' his pet dog Henry.

Users of X platform said the lawyer "got into John Wick mode" and had levelled allegations of bribe exchanges between the TMC MP and businessman Darshan Hiranandani. John Wick is a Hollywood movie franchise starring Keanu Reeves where the protagonist goes on a killing spree because some goons kill the beloved dog of his dead wife. In no time, 'kutta' became top Twitter trend on Friday.

In a letter written to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Thursday, Dehadrai alleged that Moitra deliberately kidnapped and hid his dog to avenge the complaint he had filed against her with the CBI, accusing Moitra of taking cash and gifts to ask specific questions in the Parliament.

Heartless | TMC MP in Row



An emotional dog parent Jai Dehadrai tells Delhi Police: My bond with my dog Henry is of parent - child. I have looked after him since he was 40 days. Ms Mahua Moitra deliberately kidnapped & hid Henry since Oct 10 with intent to blackmail after CBI… pic.twitter.com/jwCd82bhOL — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) October 19, 2023

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of taking ''bribes'' from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and urged Speaker Om Birla to constitute an ''inquiry committee'' to look into the charges against her. Citing a letter he has received from the advocate, Dubey said the lawyer has shared ''irrefutable'' evidence of bribes exchanged between the TMC leader and a businessman.

Dehadrai, meanwhile in a post on X, alleged that an attempt was made to coerce him to withdraw his CBI complaint in exchange for Henry. This was reposted by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

"An attempt was made yesterday afternoon, to coerce me into withdrawing my cbi complaint and letter to @nishikant_dubey in exchange for Henry. I flatly refused - will give details to CBI. Messenger is totally innocent - but tells you everything about her," posted Dehadrai.

An attempt was made yesterday afternoon, to coerce me into withdrawing my cbi complaint and letter to @nishikant_dubey in exchange for Henry.



I flatly refused - will give details to CBI.



Messenger is totally innocent - but tells you everything about her. — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) October 20, 2023

In no time, X users started posting 'John Wick' memes to poke fun at the entire row.

Keeping aside EVERYTHING that’s happening in the case, I too would go absolutely bonkers and go all John Wick if someone took my dog. — Radhika Roy (@royradhika7) October 20, 2023

Man, you are the real john wick. 😂😂 never thought would see one in real life. — Bharatvasi (@RaviKr236) October 20, 2023

Some X users even told Moitra to return the 'kutta'.

Kutta wapas karo https://t.co/gLee2xvcIe — Vishal Agnivesh (@vishalagnivesh) October 20, 2023

Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of real estate-to-energy group Hiranandani, who allegedly paid Moitra to raise questions in Parliament about Adani Group, on Thursday in a signed affidavit said the TMC leader targeted Gautam Adani to ''malign and embrass'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moitra on Friday said she is ready to answer questions from the CBI and the Parliament's Ethics Committee if she is called in connection with allegations of she taking bribes from a noted businessman.

''I welcome answering questions to CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and Ethics Committee (which has absolute majority of BJP members) if and when they call me. I have neither time nor interest to feed a Adani-directed media circus trial or answer BJP trolls,'' Moitra said on X.

''I am enjoying Durga Puja in Nadia. Shubho Sashthi,'' the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said.

