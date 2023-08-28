Man beats 24-year-old live-in partner to death with a pressure cooker in Bengaluru

The police in Bengaluru arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly beating his live-in partner to death with a pressure cooker, according to a report by ANI.

Deva, a 24-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, used to live with her partner Vaishnav, who hailed from Kollam in Kerala. The couple had been living together for the past two years in a rented flat in Bengaluru's MICO Layout.

"They were in a live-in relationship. Both are from Kerala. A few days ago, he (the accused) had some suspicions about the woman (deceased). They used to have arguments over it," said Senior Police Officer C K Baba.

"Yesterday the same thing happened. They had an argument and he hit her with a pressure cooker. We have registered an IPC Section 302 case (murder). We have also arrested him, and interrogation is ongoing," he added.

Vaishnav, an engineering graduate, suspected that Deva was being unfaithful, leading to frequent arguments between the couple.

As their relationship deteriorated, Deva's sister Krishna attempted to mediate between them at her home on Saturday, as recounted by the police. However, upon returning home, the couple resumed arguing. Police said Vaishnav became very angry and struck Deva's head multiple times with a cooker, resulting in her death.

Krishna called the couple at 4 PM on Sunday but became suspicious as neither of them answered her calls. She then went to their flat and found her sister's body. After committing the crime, Vaishnav went on the run but was later caught by the police.

Police further revealed that the couple had studied at the same college and worked in the sales and marketing sectors. Neighbours of the couple also revealed that they often argued, but neither of them ever made a police complaint.

Earlier this month, a similar incident occurred in Delhi when a 43-year-old woman was killed by her live-in partner in Delhi's Geeta Colony. Her minor son, who was sent to tuition classes at the time of the incident, found her body. Police arrested the man 13 days after the murder at a temple in Delhi's Yamuna Bazaar area.