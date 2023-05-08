Manipur crisis: Supreme Court to hear petitions today; Shashi Tharoor lambasts state govt; 10 points

The northeastern state of Manipur is moving towards normalcy gradually and steadily. Manipur has witnessed violence due to the clashes between the Meiteis and the tribals since May 3. Meiteis have been demanding inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Violence broke out in Manipur due to an April 20 Manipur High Court order which directed the state government to consider the Meitei community’s demand to be included in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list within a period of four weeks.

The court added that this recommendation should also be sent to the Centre for consideration. Tribals are opposing reservation to the Meiteis following the high court order. Meiteis account for around 53 per cent of the state’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribal communities—Kukis and Nagas account for another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.

The Indian Army, Assam Rifles and paramilitary forces were called into Manipur and the situation is now under control. While 54 people have lost their lives due to the violence, more than 150 have been injured in the state.

Here’s a round-up of all the developments that have taken place so far:

1. A Chief Justice of India-led Supreme Court is all set to hear petitions on the Manipur situation today. These petitions include one by a BJP MLA Dinganlung Gangmei which challenges the state high court order on the issue of Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community.

2. BJP MLA says in his petition that there is no recommendation by the state government to include the Meiteis in the ST list and there is no such recommendation pending before the Centre.

3. It also comprises a PIL by a tribal outfit seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Manipur violence.

4. This PIL alleged these attacks “have the full support of the party in power… which supports the dominant group” and also sought directions to the Centre and Manipur government to evacuate tribals who have fled their villages.

5. The PIL also said that an inquiry should be conducted into the villages destroyed and an assessment of the damage should be made. It further sought a payment of compensation to victims and reconstruction of buildings including churches.

6. The Canadian government has urged its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Manipur. It added peaceful demonstrations can also turn violent at any time.

7. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lambasted the BJP government for the imposition of President’s rule in Manipur. Tharoor tweeted: “As the Manipur violence persists, all right-thinking Indians must ask themselves what happened to the much-vaunted good governance we had been promised.”

8. He also pressed for President’s Rule in the state and said that the state government led by N Biren Singh is not doing the job it is supposed to do. Tharoor added: “The voters of Manipur are feeling grossly betrayed just a year after putting the BJP in power in their state. It’s time for President’s Rule; the state government is just not up to the job they were elected to do”.

9. Manipur Home Department on Sunday directed district magistrates and deputy commissioners to relax curfew timings in parts of their districts from 1 pm to 3 pm every day.

10. In Churachandpur district, restrictions were relaxed from 7 am to 10 am to allow people to purchase essential items such as food and medicines. Curfew has been relaxed in Imphal West district from 5 am to 8 am on Monday.

